>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) SEVP & General Counsel J Kevin Mccarthy Sold $1.6 million of Shares

April 21, 2021 | About: BK +1.31%

SEVP & General Counsel of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Kevin Mccarthy (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of BK on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $46.79 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investment company. The company provides investment management, investment services and wealth management that help institutions and individuals succeed in markets all over the world. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has a market cap of $41.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.190000 with a P/E ratio of 12.58 and P/S ratio of 2.73. The dividend yield of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stocks is 2.63%. GuruFocus rated Bank Of New York Mellon Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP & General Counsel J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of BK stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $46.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)