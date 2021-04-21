Southern Co (SO) EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO Ii James Y Kerr, Sold $1.7 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO of Southern Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ii James Y Kerr, (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of SO on 04/20/2021 at an average price of $66.16 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Southern Co is an electricity generating company. It develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. Southern Co has a market cap of $69.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.730000 with a P/E ratio of 22.37 and P/S ratio of 3.45. The dividend yield of Southern Co stocks is 3.89%. Southern Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of SO stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $62.97. The price of the stock has increased by 4.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Legal Officer & CCO Ii James Y Kerr, sold 25,000 shares of SO stock on 04/20/2021 at the average price of $66.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.65% since.

