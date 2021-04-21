>
Articles 

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sold $845,785 of Shares

April 21, 2021 | About: ZM +0.3%

COO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Aparna Bawa (insider trades) sold 2,593 shares of ZM on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $326.18 a share. The total sale was $845,785.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $94.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $322.760000 with a P/E ratio of 143.44 and P/S ratio of 36.33.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $326.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.05% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.
  • Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of ZM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $323.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.
  • COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $320.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of ZM stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $323.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here

.



