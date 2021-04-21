Colorado Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Merck Inc

Investment company Colorado Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Merck Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colorado Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Colorado Capital Management, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: VTIP, MSFT, FTSL, VNQ, TMO, AAPL, BSV, HASI, PBD, INTC, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, IWF, VTV, SCHM, VCIT, SPY, BND, SUSA, EMLP, MDY, VSS, SCHX, IWM, IJH, VWO, JPST, IJR, AGG, VBR, DES, MUB, EIS, IVV, IWS, RWX, DGS, HD, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: MRK,
For the details of Colorado Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colorado+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Colorado Capital Management, Inc.
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,934 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,893 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 83,321 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 24,401 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 68,267 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 97,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $480.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.75%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Colorado Capital Management, Inc. still held 46,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.62%. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Colorado Capital Management, Inc. still held 6,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 31.52%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Colorado Capital Management, Inc. still held 3,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 26.7%. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Colorado Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.
