Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Viatris Inc, Sells Chevron Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

Investment company Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Enterprise Products Partners LP, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Viatris Inc, Altria Group Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Chevron Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Viatris Inc, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC. As of 2021Q1, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLC, VTRS, MO, MU, KMB, PAG, ANTM, OCGN, AIM, FXI, IYJ, IYZ, VOX,

XLC, VTRS, MO, MU, KMB, PAG, ANTM, OCGN, AIM, FXI, IYJ, IYZ, VOX, Added Positions: NEE, MMP, EPD, IHI, QQQ, PFE, BRK.B, JNJ, FB, ORCL, GBDC, CSCO, SLV, FTEC, VTI, SRPT, SPY, GLD, SCHD, HD, DLR, BA, DIS, SO, NEM, JPM, AGG, DUK, TLT, IYG, COST, AEP, XHB, USMV, XLRE, PGF, KBE, IWM, PTON, ABBV, KMI, LMT,

NEE, MMP, EPD, IHI, QQQ, PFE, BRK.B, JNJ, FB, ORCL, GBDC, CSCO, SLV, FTEC, VTI, SRPT, SPY, GLD, SCHD, HD, DLR, BA, DIS, SO, NEM, JPM, AGG, DUK, TLT, IYG, COST, AEP, XHB, USMV, XLRE, PGF, KBE, IWM, PTON, ABBV, KMI, LMT, Reduced Positions: CVX, COF, NEP, WASH, XOM, T, TSLA, BAC, IJR, GM, HDV, O, VZ, INTC, IBB, XLU, GDX, BNGO, IXUS, PBE, VWO, ROKU, PYPL, V, SPCB, WMT, NOC, GILD, ED, BMY, RTX, IWS, GOOGL, RSP, SLYV,

CVX, COF, NEP, WASH, XOM, T, TSLA, BAC, IJR, GM, HDV, O, VZ, INTC, IBB, XLU, GDX, BNGO, IXUS, PBE, VWO, ROKU, PYPL, V, SPCB, WMT, NOC, GILD, ED, BMY, RTX, IWS, GOOGL, RSP, SLYV, Sold Out: VIA, EDIT, LVS, IRDM, GIS, NVDA, ALRM, CL, GOVT, IWR, OEF,

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 1,370,865 shares, 30.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.14% NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 430,610 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,356 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,796 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,858 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $141.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $87.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 40.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 89,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.60%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $113.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $150.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.03 and $107.69, with an estimated average price of $94.42.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 85.49%. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC still held 4,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 24.87%. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC still held 37,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.