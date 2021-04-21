>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Texas Pacific Land Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Regulus Therapeutics Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: MUB +0.03% SHM -0.02% EEMA +0.63% TPL -0.75% TY +0.63% SQ -0.1% HD +0.61% RGLS -1.63%

Investment company Altus Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Texas Pacific Land Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Tri-Continental Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Regulus Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Altus Wealth Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Altus Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 126,621 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,828 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  3. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 92,660 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  4. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 46,321 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,056 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 91,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1456.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS)

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Altus Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altus Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)