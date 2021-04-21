Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Texas Pacific Land Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Regulus Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Altus Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Texas Pacific Land Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Tri-Continental Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Regulus Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Altus Wealth Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEMA, TPL, TY, SQ,

EEMA, TPL, TY, SQ, Added Positions: VTI, FLOT, MUB, OEF, XLV, QQQ, SHM, XLU, IJH, VNLA, AAPL, BA, SCHB, TSLA, GE,

VTI, FLOT, MUB, OEF, XLV, QQQ, SHM, XLU, IJH, VNLA, AAPL, BA, SCHB, TSLA, GE, Reduced Positions: IGV, PG, GOOGL, GOOG,

IGV, PG, GOOGL, GOOG, Sold Out: HD, RGLS,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 126,621 shares, 18.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 66,828 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 92,660 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 46,321 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,056 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 91,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1456.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tri-Continental Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.48.