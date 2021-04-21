Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys Casey's General Stores Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, The Mosaic Co, Sells NICE, Salesforce.com Inc, HDFC Bank

Investment company Mckinley Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Casey's General Stores Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, The Mosaic Co, DexCom Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, sells NICE, Salesforce.com Inc, HDFC Bank, Shopify Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mckinley Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q1, Mckinley Capital Management Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMG, MOS, DXCM, CX, SAM,

SMG, MOS, DXCM, CX, SAM, Added Positions: CASY, TTEK, BRK.B, PG, COP, NFLX, BA, TECH, IQV, ORCC, DOOO, OPCH, MA, BX, TSM, LMT, IBN, YNDX, JD, PDD, INTU, SVC, FCX, PACW, GLPI,

CASY, TTEK, BRK.B, PG, COP, NFLX, BA, TECH, IQV, ORCC, DOOO, OPCH, MA, BX, TSM, LMT, IBN, YNDX, JD, PDD, INTU, SVC, FCX, PACW, GLPI, Reduced Positions: CRM, HDB, MRK, MELI, NOMD, FB, APTV, PYPL, SE, ICLR, TSLA, PEP, PNR, DHR, PENN, BABA, AAPL, AMAT, GOOG, ROKU, JPM, UNH, GDS, HON, ALGN, BAC, AVGO, V, SYK, TTD, NOW, CTLT, RCM, ETSY, NTR, BLK, HD, UNP, LYB, TMUS, ABT, PAYC, JNJ, TT, TKR, LAD, LEN, AMZN, TFX, GOOGL, ARCC, TSLX, GLOB, CG, GBDC, HTGC, MAIN, EDU, NVDA, OCSL, IWF, FSKR, CGBD, GSBD, MCD, NEWT, FSK, PSEC, NMFC, SLRC, BBDC, WM, EPAM, TCPC, WNS, PRMW, TOT, MSCI, BCSF, PAGS, AINV, GIB, MRCC, CNI, NVS, DEO, GLAD, SNN, ISRG, PFLT, STM, ASML,

CRM, HDB, MRK, MELI, NOMD, FB, APTV, PYPL, SE, ICLR, TSLA, PEP, PNR, DHR, PENN, BABA, AAPL, AMAT, GOOG, ROKU, JPM, UNH, GDS, HON, ALGN, BAC, AVGO, V, SYK, TTD, NOW, CTLT, RCM, ETSY, NTR, BLK, HD, UNP, LYB, TMUS, ABT, PAYC, JNJ, TT, TKR, LAD, LEN, AMZN, TFX, GOOGL, ARCC, TSLX, GLOB, CG, GBDC, HTGC, MAIN, EDU, NVDA, OCSL, IWF, FSKR, CGBD, GSBD, MCD, NEWT, FSK, PSEC, NMFC, SLRC, BBDC, WM, EPAM, TCPC, WNS, PRMW, TOT, MSCI, BCSF, PAGS, AINV, GIB, MRCC, CNI, NVS, DEO, GLAD, SNN, ISRG, PFLT, STM, ASML, Sold Out: NICE, SHOP, FOLD, FISV, BAX, CNC, RACE, UL, SPGI, NVO, TXN, GMAB, ZEN,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 291,524 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,029 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,489 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 110,729 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,839 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $231.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 42,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 281,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 479.97%. The purchase prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 62,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 839.25%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 139.51%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $423.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BRP Inc by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $73.2. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.