>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mckinley Capital Management Llc Buys Casey's General Stores Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, The Mosaic Co, Sells NICE, Salesforce.com Inc, HDFC Bank

April 21, 2021 | About: CASY -0.14% TTEK +0.01% BRK.B +1.61% NFLX -7.4% TECH +2.9% DOOO +0.8% SMG +1.65% MOS +3.63% DXCM +3.27% CX +1.36% SAM -3.92%

Investment company Mckinley Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Casey's General Stores Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, The Mosaic Co, DexCom Inc, Tetra Tech Inc, sells NICE, Salesforce.com Inc, HDFC Bank, Shopify Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mckinley Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q1, Mckinley Capital Management Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mckinley+capital+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 291,524 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 417,029 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,489 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 110,729 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,839 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $231.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 42,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 281,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.15 and $418.94, with an estimated average price of $376.07. The stock is now traded at around $401.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 66,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $907.22 and $1213.62, with an estimated average price of $1050.87. The stock is now traded at around $1255.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 479.97%. The purchase prices were between $177.44 and $217.23, with an estimated average price of $200.13. The stock is now traded at around $222.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 62,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 839.25%. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.43%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 139.51%. The purchase prices were between $314.62 and $411, with an estimated average price of $365.46. The stock is now traded at around $423.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BRP Inc (DOOO)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BRP Inc by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $73.2. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21.

Sold Out: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Mckinley Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC . Also check out:

1. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCKINLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)