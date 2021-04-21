>
Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, AppFolio Inc, Illumina Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: MSFT +0.9% FB -0.39% ADSK +0.88% CHTR +0.07% V +1.87% MSCI +0.55% BA +0.79% MTCH +0.95% NVDA +1.25% TER +4.56% MPWR +3.65% ANS +0%

Investment company Fortis Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, Match Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, AppFolio Inc, Illumina Inc, Zynga Inc, First Majestic Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Fortis Capital Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Fortis Capital Management LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 82,352 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.19%
  2. Volt Information Sciences Inc (VOLT) - 1,129,062 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.28%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,105 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1170.11%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 65,648 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%
  5. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 129,982 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.57%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 9,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 16,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $614.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55. The stock is now traded at around $377.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $365.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 6,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1170.11%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $260.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 16,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 459.61%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 9,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 817.33%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $288.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 8,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 714.81%. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69. The stock is now traded at around $652.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 865.34%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 10,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 966.86%. The purchase prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4. The stock is now traded at around $470.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68.

Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $16.05.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.



