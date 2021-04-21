Tatro Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

Investment company Tatro Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Facebook Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Boeing Co, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tatro Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tatro Capital, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 47,251 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.20% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 493,523 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 28,902 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 76,404 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.3% Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 40,107 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 6,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $196.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1386.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 91,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1382.71%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 61,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1351.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 85,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 252.84%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 53,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 201.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $121.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Tatro Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.