Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Investment company Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,619 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 92,851 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 385,679 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 240,936 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Visa Inc (V) - 56,932 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 108,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 48,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 27,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.07 and $105.87, with an estimated average price of $100.17. The stock is now traded at around $109.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 202,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 73.75%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $147.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.