Crestwood Advisors LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Syneos Health Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

Boston, MA, based Investment company Crestwood Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Syneos Health Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestwood Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crestwood Advisors LLC owns 258 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPGI, SYNH, HLT, VTEB, III, LRCX, UNH, BIV, IVE, MDY, QDF, VCIT, VGSH, Added Positions: IEFA, SRLN, DIS, ADBE, MSFT, SPSM, ACN, XYL, HD, MS, TJX, V, STZ, CVS, BKNG, CSCO, SHW, MDT, TRV, ZTS, VWO, SYK, GOOGL, BKI, BRK.B, SCHW, ITOT, HON, JNJ, CCI, COST, IEMG, FTV, TSLA, CVX, IVV, WMB, IWM, PG, ITW, MCD, VB, VO, VTI, AGG, SPLV, EEM, ADP, XLF, AEP, IJH, VIG, AXP, IVW, IWB, AGEN, XLK, PHO, MMM, LOW, GD, F, XOM, MSI, NVDA, NKE, PFE, EOG, DUK, SNOW, CGEN, MA, AWK, BEP, AVGO, NOW, DOCU, PTON, DKNG,

PEP, JPIN, IBB, GLD, ORCL, RMD, BAC, ST, SPY, LMT, CARR, TFI, OTIS, PENN, RTX, JPM, EFA, SLY, SHM, VZ, VNQ, ISTB, BSV, USMV, PM, IGSB, VOO, IJR, IWF, AMGN, VEA, BRK.A, VNT, JKD, T, MTUM, QQQ, MRK, SPIB, SHY, FB, DSI, IOVA, QD, IWD, IWO, IWS, LQD, SCHB, SCHE, SCHZ, SUB, VBK, VCSH, VFH, VUG, CM, NFLX, ISRG, INTC, GIS, GE, FNF, LLY, ECL, CMCSA, NSC, CBRE, BMY, BSX, BA, BLK, ANSS, AME, MO, ATVI, UNP, SQ, TDOC, SHOP, RARE, ABBV, WFC, WMT, WPC, UPS, EDIT, TMO, SRE, CRM, PBCT, PTN, ORLY, NOC, ES, Sold Out: MGNI, GILD, VAR, SPSB, AMD, SHV, QLTA, IDV, UBER, TENB, BABA, VRTX, VFC, CERN, SAN, ALGN, APHA, TER,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,540,119 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 648,777 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 805,599 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,145,385 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.68% Visa Inc (V) - 386,112 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $382.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 94,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $87.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 240,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 145,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in Information Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $3.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $494.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,145,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 76.70%. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 259,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 218.34%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 76.01%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $226.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.24%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.79 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Crestwood Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.