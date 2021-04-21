Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys CarMax Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Portland, OR, based Investment company Vision Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Alphabet Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vision Capital Management, Inc. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOOG,
- Added Positions: VEA, KMX, DFS, IVV, MSFT, LQD, BFAM, IAU, VCIT, SHW, SCHR, VFC, SUSC, BR, HFC, BAC, TFSL, QCOM, LOW, JNJ, ESGD, NEWR, ESGE, GILD, VUG, CSCO, VB, ACN, WSM,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, AMZN, TSLA, SCHM, GOOGL, V, VOO, SCHF, ZTS, ADBE, DIS, SBUX, PYPL, UHAL, HON, CTSH, EA, ESGU, ILMN, COST, FEYE, WSO, BA, NVR, MAR, LMT, IQV, IWP, ARKK, TXN, IEF, PEP, FFIV, EEM, CVX, INTC, HD, UNP, USB, JKE, BRK.B, FB,
- Sold Out: ALXN, PG,
For the details of Vision Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vision+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vision Capital Management, Inc.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,015,806 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,227 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 266,560 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 112,295 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 256,739 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2293.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $128.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $164.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.
