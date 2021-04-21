>
Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys CarMax Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

April 21, 2021 | About: KMX +0.88% BFAM +0.58% SCHR +0.02% VCIT +0.19% GOOG -0.01% ALXN +1.14% PG -0.65%

Portland, OR, based Investment company Vision Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Alphabet Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Vision Capital Management, Inc. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Vision Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,015,806 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 97,227 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 266,560 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 112,295 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 256,739 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2293.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $128.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $164.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Vision Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vision Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

