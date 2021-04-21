Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, MGM Resorts International, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Okta Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, MGM Resorts International, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Okta Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGM, KRE, GLD,
- Added Positions: VTI, MUB, VWO, VEA, BSV, SCHR, IGIB, IJR, SCHC, QQQ, EFA, IWM, IJK, IEF, SUB, IVV, IJH, IEFA, EEM, LUV, NVDA, AMZN, MMM, SHOP, COP, PLD,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, SCHB, SCHF, SCHA, SCHE, RWO, SPTM, BRK.B, NOC, IEMG, VBR, SCZ, SHY,
- Sold Out: TTD, OKTA, SHV, AM, AR,
For the details of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakwell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 107,494 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 149,553 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 280,833 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 206,910 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,954 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 28,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $168.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 46,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62.Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying