Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, MGM Resorts International, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Okta Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

April 21, 2021 | About: MUB +0.03% IJK +1.71% MGM +4.17% KRE +2.65% GLD +0.99% TTD +3.09% OKTA +3.29% SHV +0% AM +2.43% AR +0%

Investment company Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, MGM Resorts International, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Okta Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oakwell+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 107,494 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 149,553 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 280,833 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 206,910 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,954 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
New Purchase: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 28,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $168.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 46,735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62.

Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48.



