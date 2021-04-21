Riverbridge Partners Llc Buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, 2U Inc, Amedisys Inc, Sells Proto Labs Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Riverbridge Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Grand Canyon Education Inc, 2U Inc, Amedisys Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, sells Proto Labs Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Five9 Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riverbridge Partners Llc. As of 2021Q1, Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Globant SA (GLOB) - 1,560,010 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 2,745,161 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.15% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 1,480,412 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 4,496,671 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.49% Amedisys Inc (AMED) - 917,898 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17%

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Medpace Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.02 and $168.26, with an estimated average price of $153.2. The stock is now traded at around $188.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 282,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $324.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 155,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $49.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 878,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $217.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 178,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 396,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc initiated holding in Model N Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 897,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $83.72 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $111.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,745,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in 2U Inc by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,239,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $236.62 and $314.16, with an estimated average price of $282.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 917,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 10963.28%. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $403.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 111,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Ensign Group Inc by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63. The stock is now traded at around $89.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,362,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 789,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $94.93, with an estimated average price of $85.3.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $111.15, with an estimated average price of $99.7.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $38.32 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Riverbridge Partners Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.