Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, American Tower Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, American Tower Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VWO, XLF, IJS, FNX, ARKG, IJT, DBO, NEP, MO, XOM, PNC, WMB, TFC, HON, IAU, MDY,
- Added Positions: AMT, AAPL, VZ, JNJ, XLB, MSFT, IWM, IBM, DOCU, NVDA, ACN, SBUX, PG, BLK, UNH, ADI, ABT, PEP, VFC, MA, CSCO, ABBV, AMGN, SYK, ICE, CMCSA, LOW, CB, CVX, GOOGL, UPS, COST, AMZN, V, DHR, NEE, GD, MTCH, INTC, AVGO, NFLX, GOOG, PYPL, T, WMT, GILD, ADP,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, JPST, XLY, CVS, VEA, XLK, SIRI, D, VO, HD, XYL, VIG, IP, DOW, IVV, VTI, APD, KMI, IJH, KO,
- Sold Out: IVW, MTUM, QUAL, FB, IRM, CL,
For the details of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+miller+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,338 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,720 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 12,059 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 40,126 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 99,125 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 34,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TRUST PORTFO (FNX)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $81.9 and $96.78, with an estimated average price of $90.72. The stock is now traded at around $96.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 52.97%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $219.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Brown Miller Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.
