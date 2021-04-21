Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco Water Resources ETF, Sells Apple Inc, MasTec Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco Water Resources ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Intel Corp, sells Apple Inc, MasTec Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC owns 183 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PHO, USB, SCZ, IWM, FHLC, AMZN, XLY, XLK, VEU, IWF, BA, CHKP, GM, HZNP, PSX, MTLQU, ZTS, KN, BABA, ADT, ZM, WM, BDX, BK, ADP, SDS, VCSH, ANSS, AEP, HRTX, MTB, DOV, ETN, GD, GPC, GOOGL, EQC, IFF, INTU, KMB, DEO, VTRS, NOV, NEM, PBCT, TJX, STZ, UPS, WMT, WBA,
- Added Positions: SCHX, CSCO, BRK.B, IWS, ESGU, INTC, SCHZ, XLF, ORCL, MSFT, GILD, SYK, AMGN, VTI, CMCSA, DUK, IBM, XEL, DIS, TGT, JNJ, SBUX, PG, PFE, PEP, T, ITW, MRK, MCD, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHA, AAPL, MGV, MDY, IJR, SCHM, SCHB, SPY, MMM, BMY, NEE, VO, VDC, IBB, IAU, TRV, LHX, GOLD, QQQ, HD, GE, XOM, CVS,
- Sold Out: MTZ, STIP, EQIX, SCHR, SCHO, TIP, BND, IEF, IYY, PEG, FRCPH.PFD, NTAP, LLY, VB, CLNY, ITM, HYD, DELL, KEYS, CHTR, A, VIA, NO8, AER, EXG, NWN, MSI, C, CI,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 463,939 shares, 26.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 355,406 shares, 21.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 283,322 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 150,558 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 89,854 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $62.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 128.05%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 104.18%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $272.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 69.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 248.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 522 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94.Sold Out: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.
