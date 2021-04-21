R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Investment company R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMT, XOM,

LMT, XOM, Added Positions: VGIT, IUSB, IJR, VYM, TSLA,

VGIT, IUSB, IJR, VYM, TSLA, Reduced Positions: SCHX, IJH, VUG, VOOG, IVW, VO, SCHG, IVOO, RSP, VB, VTI, SCHB, SPY, DIS, HD, VTV,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 81,057 shares, 19.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 425,663 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.86% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 53,910 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 137,965 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 236,275 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.11%

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 425,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 236,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.