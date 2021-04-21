>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

April 21, 2021 | About: VGIT +0.01% IUSB +0.09% IJR +2.3% XOM +1.28% LMT -0.02%

Investment company R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.+w.+roge+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 81,057 shares, 19.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 425,663 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.86%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 53,910 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 137,965 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.19%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 236,275 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.11%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 425,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 236,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)