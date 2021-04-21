>
Magnolia Group, Llc Buys Arch Resources Inc, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Wells Fargo, Helmerich & Payne Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: ARCH +1.61% HP +1.06% DIS +0.18%

Investment company Magnolia Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Resources Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Wells Fargo, Helmerich & Payne Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Group, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Magnolia Group, Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC
  1. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 10,123,599 shares, 41.59% of the total portfolio.
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 4,061,650 shares, 22.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.14%
  3. Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,725,606 shares, 17.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  4. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,726,429 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.64%
  5. Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 5,085,725 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
Added: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Magnolia Group, Llc added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 228.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $48.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 154,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $23.14 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $27.63.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.



