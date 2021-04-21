Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Franco-Nevada Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Chewy Inc

Investment company Fulcrum Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Visa Inc, sells Franco-Nevada Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Chewy Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owns 181 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOGL, TSLA, FB, EL, V, HAL, VIAV, UNH, MA, JPM, KBH, HD, BR, VAR, DD, WRK, BAC, HON, MRK, UPS, NKE, BMY, NVR, IP, LOW, WFC, TSN, ANTM, FDX, VMC, C, CLX, NUE, CI, INTU, AA, MS, PHM, GS, SQ, CTVA, ADP, MHK, BDX, BLK, LNC, LEN, DHI, USB, BSX, VALE, HUM, PEGA, POOL, DT, EXPD, L, MOS, AYX, ZM, CRWD, SNOW, FNF, MAS, XEL, TLND, CMA, PNC, CARR, INFO, TREX, FBHS, PAAS, CBRE, TWOU, SITE, COF, PCAR, AWK, FSM, CHRW, RIO, IQV, LGIH, CD, MMC, OC, VRSK, GNRC, VOYA, NEP, MCO, MUR, PVH, ALB, BHP, EQR, FND, HL, EBAY, JKS, TMHC, TOL, EXK, AG, TPH, AIG, FMC, MAG, SILV, SVM,

CSX, NSC, KSU, ADBE, CP, UNP, CNI, DAR, NVDA, SPGI, Reduced Positions: CF, IDXX, ZTS, TJX, ES, SRE, ED, PNM, PNW, DLR, AEE, LNT, NEE, NTR, WEC, AEP, HUBS, EQIX, WY, MSFT, ZEN, QTS, CCI, CRM, AMT, MU, CONE, STAG, PCH, SMAR, EGP, DRE, DOCU, GDS, EVRG, NOW, TRNO, AMZN, TXN, CCOI, WDAY, ADI, AMAT, SWCH, REXR, VEEV, PLAN, PLD, FR, RSG, RPD, AMD, PANW, SHOP, CLH, CWST, LPX, SPLK, WM, ECL,

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,180 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,894 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 14,841 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 14,143 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Visa Inc (V) - 17,488 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $744.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 7,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 14,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $309.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 14,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $227.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 17,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 168,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in CSX Corp by 175.96%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 174.50%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $280.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 103.30%. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $297.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $512.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 46.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $355.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74.