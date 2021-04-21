PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Investment company PrairieView Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Mastercard Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Johnson & Johnson, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Moderna Inc, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PrairieView Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, PrairieView Partners, LLC owns 358 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 421,949 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 527,707 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 521,824 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.32% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 488,747 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.09% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 516,289 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.54%

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $383.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $382.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78. The stock is now traded at around $189.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $357.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 87.44%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 125,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 4587.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.14%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 61.76%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $37.22.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The sale prices were between $12.63 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.31.

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.