Bokf, Na Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Boeing Co, Sells Pfizer Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Bokf, Na (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, Boeing Co, Xylem Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Clorox Co, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bokf, Na. As of 2021Q1, Bokf, Na owns 889 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,449,034 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,397,259 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 611,525 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,135,803 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,008,279 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%

Bokf, Na initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 70,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 113,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.25 and $132.81, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1634.13%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 147,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc by 1417.21%. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $85.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 102,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Boeing Co by 60.26%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 70,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 185.27%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 2445.49%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 1508.13%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $42.96 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $45.88.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $48.94 and $83.66, with an estimated average price of $70.09.