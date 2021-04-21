Hc Financial Advisors Inc Buys Mondelez International Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, American Express Co

Investment company Hc Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, Reinvent Technology Partners, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp, sells Intel Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, American Express Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hc Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hc Financial Advisors Inc owns 340 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 240,171 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,276 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Visa Inc (V) - 26,683 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,893 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% Broadstone Net Lease Inc (62X) - 288,863 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.12 and $31.57, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $53.91. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 96 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $744.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 350.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Strategic Global Government. The sale prices were between $6.81 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $7.13.

Hc Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in TriCo Bancshares. The sale prices were between $35 and $51.25, with an estimated average price of $43.06.