Ingalls & Snyder Llc Buys Deere, Altria Group Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, Sells General Motors Co, Fury Gold Mines, Amerco Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ingalls & Snyder Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Deere, Altria Group Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, JFrog, Fury Gold Mines, sells General Motors Co, Fury Gold Mines, Amerco Inc, Tapestry Inc, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ingalls & Snyder Llc. As of 2021Q1, Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 425 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of INGALLS & SNYDER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ingalls+%26+snyder+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 6,946,732 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 639,815 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Omeros Corp (OMER) - 4,319,792 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 604,902 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,102 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in JFrog Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 68,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Fury Gold Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $1.79, with an estimated average price of $1.42. The stock is now traded at around $1.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,195,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 167,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $153.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $84.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 121.90%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $375.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 487.20%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in STMicroelectronics NV by 98.13%. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $42.79, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 224,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 72.94%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in Intellicheck Inc by 223.38%. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 372,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 84.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.05 and $181.5, with an estimated average price of $155.68. The stock is now traded at around $147.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Fury Gold Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.99 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.16.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Agenus Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $3.7.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Millicom International Cellular SA. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $38.39.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72.