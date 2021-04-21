Mount Vernon Associates Inc Buys Alphabet Inc

Investment company Mount Vernon Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mount Vernon Associates Inc . As of 2021Q1, Mount Vernon Associates Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,390 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,425 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 27,994 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,180 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,296 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
Mount Vernon Associates Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-03-31.
