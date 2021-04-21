Atlanticus Holdings Corp (ATLC) President & CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sold $526,050 of Shares

President & CEO of Atlanticus Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A. Howard (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of ATLC on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $35.07 a share. The total sale was $526,050.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp is focused on providing financial services. It offers financial products and services to a market represented by credits risks that regulators classify as sub-prime. Atlanticus Holdings Corp has a market cap of $576.502 million; its shares were traded at around $35.110000 with a P/E ratio of 10.60 and P/S ratio of 1.59.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of ATLC stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $35.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

