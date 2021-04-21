The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake Jeffrey Grayson (insider trades) sold 1,880 shares of TTD on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $700.3 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $33.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $707.270000 with a P/E ratio of 144.06 and P/S ratio of 41.59. The Trade Desk Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of TTD stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $676.67. The price of the stock has increased by 4.52% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of TTD stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $677.66. The price of the stock has increased by 4.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of TTD stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $675. The price of the stock has increased by 4.78% since.

