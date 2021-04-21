BCGM Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company BCGM Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHP, SCHD, RDVY, VBK, SPY, BND,

SCHP, SCHD, RDVY, VBK, SPY, BND, Added Positions: FIXD, FMB, ISTB, ARKK, VO, FPI, BRK.B, XOM, TJX, DHIL, JPM, KR, KSU, COG, GNTX, CVS, DEO, FSLR, AXON, D, MORN, GILD, FAST, DIS, VZ, UNH, APD, AMZN, VTI, TSLA, T, ALLK, IXN,

FIXD, FMB, ISTB, ARKK, VO, FPI, BRK.B, XOM, TJX, DHIL, JPM, KR, KSU, COG, GNTX, CVS, DEO, FSLR, AXON, D, MORN, GILD, FAST, DIS, VZ, UNH, APD, AMZN, VTI, TSLA, T, ALLK, IXN, Reduced Positions: SCHV, GOVT, BNDX, QUAL, QQQ, IVV, VOO, MGC, VCIT, SLY, IWY, AAPL, FB, PZA, EEMV, MSFT, MUB, USMV, IEFA, IEMG, MCD, DON, LLY, DUK, PG,

SCHV, GOVT, BNDX, QUAL, QQQ, IVV, VOO, MGC, VCIT, SLY, IWY, AAPL, FB, PZA, EEMV, MSFT, MUB, USMV, IEFA, IEMG, MCD, DON, LLY, DUK, PG, Sold Out: ITOT, SPTS, SPSB, GOOGL, SCHF, SPTM,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,032 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,247 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 21,343 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 153,013 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 29,119 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 81,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 63,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.99 and $45.86, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 83,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $283.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 118,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $57.18, with an estimated average price of $56.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 74,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.93%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Farmland Partners Inc by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $8.46 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 87,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $141.51 and $175, with an estimated average price of $153.72. The stock is now traded at around $160.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $45.33 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $47.68.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 84.62%. The sale prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.65%. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC still held 21,006 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.94%. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.95%. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC still held 35,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.05%. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC still held 9,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF by 54.01%. The sale prices were between $131.25 and $140.23, with an estimated average price of $136.65. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.04%. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC still held 10,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.19%. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $301.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.