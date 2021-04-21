FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Buys Legend Biotech Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Adobe Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, JD.com Inc, Marriott International Inc

Investment company FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Legend Biotech Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sea, sells Futu Holdings, JD.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 432,744 shares, 54.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.58% Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) - 515,500 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 372,989 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.62% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 265,700 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.18% Sea Ltd (SE) - 14,620 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.38%

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $512.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 27,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $23.55 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $27.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 372,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 52.18%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 265,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 202.33%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3362.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 89.38%. The purchase prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98. The stock is now traded at around $241.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 14,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.