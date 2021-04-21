Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced

Investment company Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, ARK Innovation ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EBND, IDV, XLU, AGGY, ARKK, REZ, BX, GPN, KKR, GOOGL, INTC, NVTA, PACB, SQ,
- Added Positions: DGRW, SHYG, MBB, GDXJ, DBEF, FPE, SCHE, CIBR, FIW, XT, BOTZ, SCHX, ARKG, SUB, SCHC, AAPL, AMZN, VTI, CRSP, BABA, NNDM, MSFT, TDOC, FISV, MCD, HYD, HD,
- Reduced Positions: SCHZ, MUB, NEAR, FLRN, MINT, ITM, GDX, SCHA, FLOT, SCHM, DLN, IGIB, FMB, VUG, DHS, EZM, SCHF, FTC, SCHG, EES, TDIV, VOT, IJR, PRFZ, HACK, QUAL, DES, IWO, RPG, IJT, MTUM, IJH, IVV, GEM, RYT, SPY, HEFA, USMV, MGK, VBK, DTD, DEM, DON, DXJ, HEDJ, IEMG, PRF, GSIE, FTA, IWP, IBB, IJK, IDU, FXO, DBJP, ROBO, FXH, FEX, FEM, HEZU, PHO, PEY, DIS, VO, EEMV, DVY, VGT, VYM, EEM, IXN, IVW, XLK, XLF, IYF, JKG, VLUE, JPM, HEWJ,
- Sold Out: VTEB, JPST, NK, VCSH, AGG, VCIT, AUTO,
For the details of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bsc+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 1,152,517 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 1,192,953 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 910,704 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.61%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 338,344 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.68%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND) - 1,339,268 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 1,339,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 435,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $67.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 205,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 196,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 48,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET (REZ)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $75.68, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 69,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 419.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 119,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 313.94%. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 68.41%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.31%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3362.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $216.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Bsc Private Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of BSC PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
