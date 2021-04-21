Krilogy Financial LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Newmont Corp, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co

Investment company Krilogy Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Newmont Corp, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Royal Bank of Canada, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krilogy Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Krilogy Financial LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $872 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VCIT, SCHZ, SCHG, SCHF, SCHV, TLH, SPTL, IWP, SCHO, SCHE, IEF, GOOGL, BOND, VTV, BABA, AMZN, TOTL, CRM, SPLK, VCSH, MRK, TMO, FB, IEI, NVS, T, DIS, NFLX, FLRN, ADBE, PCY, IQV, TIP, MSFT, VWO, CRL, CMCSA, XLV, XLP, VIG, VMW, BMY, EVBG, INTU, TLT, HDV, JNJ, MTCH, SCHM, SCHC, TGT, AMLP, GOOG, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, CVS, CAT, CMP, EXAS, GL, QQQ, LQD, EFA, JPM, LLY, NKE, PYPL, QCOM, ROK, SPY, IBND, XLY, XLI, XLU, VEA, VEU, VCR, VFH, VGT, VOT, VNQ, VBK, VO, VB, VTI, WMT, UBS, ABBV, AEE, BX, AVGO, CVX, CSCO, ED, GS, IBM, IBB, IWD, IGSB, LMT, MCD, PEP, PFE, PM, RTX, XLB, SWKS, SQ, UNP, UPS, UNH, BIV, BSV, BNDX, VDC, VHT, VOX, VTEB, VZ,

Reduced Positions: SLYV, GLD, GE, VUG, TSLA, SLYG, RACE, ETR, STPZ, CI, SHW, NEE, SIRI, MDT, JPST, XLF, XLE, FITB, AMH, SKM, SCHP, SCHX, XLK, SYF, CWI, O, NVDA, NUO, MU, LOW, AMGN, BA, KO, CSGP, XLC, EMR, FSK, F, SCHB, MDYG, HON, INTC, SHY, IWM, DGRO, AMD, MO, GM, AMRN, ETN, V, LRCX, VOO, VXUS, ORI, LUV, ORCL, DBEF, EQIX, XOM, SCHR, DVY,

Sold Out: MLM, VMC, RY, LNT, PHG, LH, CMG, LULU, VNLA, NFJ,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 626,581 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 1,234,771 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,417,198 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 922,135 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.20% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 362,193 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.20%

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 27,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $278.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $169.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 362,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 149,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.51%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $229.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 73.87%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $53.6 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $56.01.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Krilogy Financial LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.