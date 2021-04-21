Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc Buys Black Stone Minerals LP, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Owens & Minor Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Black Stone Minerals LP, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Owens & Minor Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Blackstone Group Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. As of 2021Q1, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OMI, JPM, BX, TSLA, IBTX,

OMI, JPM, BX, TSLA, IBTX, Added Positions: BSM, LSXMK, BUD, RTX, SPR, KMI, SPY,

BSM, LSXMK, BUD, RTX, SPR, KMI, SPY, Reduced Positions: GOOG, AAPL, QCOM, GOOGL, PFE, XYL, RETA, AMGN, V,

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,549 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 257,417 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,748 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,821 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 407,646 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Owens & Minor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $31.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $79.09, with an estimated average price of $70.12. The stock is now traded at around $75.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $150.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $744.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 6530.01%. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 1,162,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.79%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $47.04, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 286,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.