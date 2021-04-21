Zhang Financial LLC Buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells State Street Corporation, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Zhang Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells State Street Corporation, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Financial LLC. As of 2021Q1, Zhang Financial LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLDM, VTEB, AGG, VONV, IXUS, VV, IUSB, VTIP, SCHX, USB, AMAT, CSCO, CTVA, CMI, LOW, TEVA,

GLDM, VTEB, AGG, VONV, IXUS, VV, IUSB, VTIP, SCHX, USB, AMAT, CSCO, CTVA, CMI, LOW, TEVA, Added Positions: IAU, VTI, ITOT, VOO, VXUS, MUB, VWO, AMZN, AAPL, SCHP, IWV, GOOGL, IWB, JNJ, SCHF, MSFT, SBUX, PEP, SCHB, PFE, GOOG, ZTS, DIS, VGT, VUG, VIG, INTC, IJS, SCHZ, DVY, VXF, F, VEA, VHT, BSV, MRK, K, FB, DHR, CVX, WMT, NSC,

IAU, VTI, ITOT, VOO, VXUS, MUB, VWO, AMZN, AAPL, SCHP, IWV, GOOGL, IWB, JNJ, SCHF, MSFT, SBUX, PEP, SCHB, PFE, GOOG, ZTS, DIS, VGT, VUG, VIG, INTC, IJS, SCHZ, DVY, VXF, F, VEA, VHT, BSV, MRK, K, FB, DHR, CVX, WMT, NSC, Reduced Positions: IWN, SYK, VBR, EFV, STT, SHYF, TSLA, PM, IWS, BRK.B, DD, PH, VNQ, IBM, SHY, HSY, XOM, VOE, HD, VYM, NLY, BNDX, IJR, T,

IWN, SYK, VBR, EFV, STT, SHYF, TSLA, PM, IWS, BRK.B, DD, PH, VNQ, IBM, SHY, HSY, XOM, VOE, HD, VYM, NLY, BNDX, IJR, T, Sold Out: VCSH,

For the details of Zhang Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zhang+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 344,482 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 249,688 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,829,662 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.37% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 151,339 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 224,352 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 179,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 44,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 19,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $133.71, with an estimated average price of $126.44. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $194.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 53.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 77,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.38%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 25,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 86.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2278.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $166.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.