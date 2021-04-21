>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Northstar Asset Management Llc Buys Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Tiffany, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

April 21, 2021 | About: UNP +1.25% VUG +0.8% CRM +1.14% TGT -0.24% ANET +2.23% NFLX -7.4% CMCSA +0.91% LULU +3.28% VCR +1.42% WAT +1.67% ZBH +1.63% S +0%

Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Northstar Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Target Corp, sells Tiffany, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Northstar Asset Management Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 118,204 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,014 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 66,293 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.86%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,236 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 23,891 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 36,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $326.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $311.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $301.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 136.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 127.12%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $316.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 57.22%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)