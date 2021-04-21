Northstar Asset Management Llc Buys Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Tiffany, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

Blue Bell, PA, based Investment company Northstar Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Growth ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Target Corp, sells Tiffany, Exxon Mobil Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Northstar Asset Management Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMCSA, LULU, VCR, SCHW, WAT, ZBH,

CMCSA, LULU, VCR, SCHW, WAT, ZBH, Added Positions: VO, UNP, VUG, CRM, TGT, ANET, WMT, VOO, VB, DIS, NEE, VIG, VTI, AMZN, NFLX, GOOG, ZTS, HD, VYM, ADBE, NSC, MCD, FDX, COST, BA, SYY, QCOM, V, PG, NVDA, MDT, VHT, KO, ABT,

VO, UNP, VUG, CRM, TGT, ANET, WMT, VOO, VB, DIS, NEE, VIG, VTI, AMZN, NFLX, GOOG, ZTS, HD, VYM, ADBE, NSC, MCD, FDX, COST, BA, SYY, QCOM, V, PG, NVDA, MDT, VHT, KO, ABT, Reduced Positions: VGT, AAPL, SKYY, MSFT, AME, CVX, XOM, TMO, HON, DHR, WCLD, VZ, JNJ, FIVG, WCN, MDY, TDOC, MDLZ, BRK.B, CIBR, NVCR, SPY, CGNX, CRWD, VV, LHX, VFC, AMT, FTV, DOCU, SYK, MGC, IBB, ABBV, ETG, SBUX, SWK, NKE, INTC, STZ, AXP, T, CB, ADP,

VGT, AAPL, SKYY, MSFT, AME, CVX, XOM, TMO, HON, DHR, WCLD, VZ, JNJ, FIVG, WCN, MDY, TDOC, MDLZ, BRK.B, CIBR, NVCR, SPY, CGNX, CRWD, VV, LHX, VFC, AMT, FTV, DOCU, SYK, MGC, IBB, ABBV, ETG, SBUX, SWK, NKE, INTC, STZ, AXP, T, CB, ADP, Sold Out: TIF, PNC,

For the details of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 118,204 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 211,014 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 66,293 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.86% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,236 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 23,891 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 36,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $326.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $311.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $301.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 136.33%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $274.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 127.12%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $267.83 and $323.31, with an estimated average price of $299.53. The stock is now traded at around $316.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 57.22%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $508.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Northstar Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.