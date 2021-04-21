Zai Lab (ZLAB) President & COO Tao Fu Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President & COO of Zai Lab (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tao Fu (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ZLAB on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $162.91 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering or licensing, developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics in the fields of oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Zai Lab Ltd has a market cap of $15.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.470000 with and P/S ratio of 1116.80.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairwoman & CEO Ying Du sold 111,112 shares of ZLAB stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $128.19. The price of the stock has increased by 22.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of ZLAB stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $156.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

President & COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of ZLAB stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $162.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZLAB, click here