Oculus Visiontech Inc (OVTZ) CFO (CFO) Anton J Drescher Bought $80,000 of Shares

CFO (CFO) of Oculus Visiontech Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anton J Drescher (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of OVTZ on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $0.8 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $80,000.

Oculus VisionTech Inc is a technology company designing and marketing digital marking technology to business customers. Its products and services including MediaSentinel and SmartMarks, StreamHQ, EncodeHQ, Hurricane Mediacaster; ZMail, and mediaClix. Oculus Visiontech Inc has a market cap of $63.181 million; its shares were traded at around $0.691100 . Oculus Visiontech Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

