Stewart & Patten Co Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Intel Corp, AptarGroup Inc, McDonald's Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Stewart & Patten Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Intel Corp, AptarGroup Inc, McDonald's Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart & Patten Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $611 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEU, DRI, SPY,

VEU, DRI, SPY, Added Positions: EMN, T, WFC, MDLZ, NEE, AMZN, GOOGL, SCHX,

EMN, T, WFC, MDLZ, NEE, AMZN, GOOGL, SCHX, Reduced Positions: INTC, MSFT, JPM, AAPL, ABT, TXN, HON, SYK, UPS, UNP, JNJ, CSCO, MMM, HD, PG, DIS, MCD, AMGN, NSC, XOM, HBI, UNH, CVX, BA, AMCR, V, BRK.B, GE, DE, CLX, ABBV, PEP, FAST, SLB, SBUX, BK, MGRC, IBM, DD, AFL, LLY, VZ, GWW, EXPD, USB, AMP, UL, PFE, ORCL, NKE,

INTC, MSFT, JPM, AAPL, ABT, TXN, HON, SYK, UPS, UNP, JNJ, CSCO, MMM, HD, PG, DIS, MCD, AMGN, NSC, XOM, HBI, UNH, CVX, BA, AMCR, V, BRK.B, GE, DE, CLX, ABBV, PEP, FAST, SLB, SBUX, BK, MGRC, IBM, DD, AFL, LLY, VZ, GWW, EXPD, USB, AMP, UL, PFE, ORCL, NKE, Sold Out: ATR, ITW,

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 227,301 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,618 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 180,297 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,681 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 91,681 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $142.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.68%. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $63.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 279,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 23.82%. The sale prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 4,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 28.68%. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $280.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 28.55%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 1,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 30.53%. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $375.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Stewart & Patten Co Llc still held 4,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.