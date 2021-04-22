McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys TopBuild Corp, Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Canadian Pacific Railway, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys TopBuild Corp, Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, sells Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Canadian Pacific Railway, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFD, JKE, SPLG, IYY, ACA, ETN, PLNT, CARR, JCI, MA, ERF, SJM, TCEHY, TSLA, TFC, VOD, SQ, ICLN, AAL,

PFD, JKE, SPLG, IYY, ACA, ETN, PLNT, CARR, JCI, MA, ERF, SJM, TCEHY, TSLA, TFC, VOD, SQ, ICLN, AAL, Added Positions: ISTB, BLD, VB, MGK, VXUS, VTI, VO, VWO, SPTM, PFG, PFE, PRU, QCOM, QSR, TXN, VFC, NVT, PNR, NVS, DOW, APD, GOOG, AEP, AMT, AZN, BLK, DNP, DLR, T, FCG, HIW, IYT, SOXX, ESGU, KTB, MCD,

ISTB, BLD, VB, MGK, VXUS, VTI, VO, VWO, SPTM, PFG, PFE, PRU, QCOM, QSR, TXN, VFC, NVT, PNR, NVS, DOW, APD, GOOG, AEP, AMT, AZN, BLK, DNP, DLR, T, FCG, HIW, IYT, SOXX, ESGU, KTB, MCD, Reduced Positions: VOO, MSFT, IWV, SHOP, VYM, SPSM, IBM, SPMD, VXF, VZ, WM, SPEM, VCSH,

VOO, MSFT, IWV, SHOP, VYM, SPSM, IBM, SPMD, VXF, VZ, WM, SPEM, VCSH, Sold Out: PEIPC.PFD, CP, SPY, ENZL, PCF, TCTZF, MJNA, GM, MTLQU, CGC, CRON,

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 427,239 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.42% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 29,184 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 41,349 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 32,341 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 45,131 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.39. The stock is now traded at around $18.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $271.27 and $311.75, with an estimated average price of $292.59. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in TopBuild Corp by 178.36%. The purchase prices were between $180.59 and $223.4, with an estimated average price of $203.51. The stock is now traded at around $224.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI New Zealand Capped ETF. The sale prices were between $61.36 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.68.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in High Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $9.05, with an estimated average price of $8.6.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.85 and $99.35, with an estimated average price of $86.8.