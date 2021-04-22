Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.



The highlights are as follows:

Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,618.1 billion, 5.4% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 47.4% Y/Y to ¥160.0 billion.

Q4 quarterly operating profit ratio achieved 10.3% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since the start of FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for three consecutive quarters.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 108.7% Y/Y to ¥122.0 billion.

EPS: ¥208.25 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Year ended

March 31, Increase (Decrease)

% Three months ended

March 31, Increase (Decrease)% 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 1,618,064 1,534,800 5.4% 433,073 375,192 15.4 % Operating profit 160,011 108,558 47.4% 44,476 15,354 189.7 % Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.9% 7.1% - 10.3% 4.1 % - Profit before income taxes 152,978 105,160 45.5% 43,638 12,110 260.3 % Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 9.5% 6.9% - 10.1 % 3.2 % - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 121,977 58,459 108.7% 38,341 9,133 319.8% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.5% 3.8% - 8.9 % 2.4 % - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 208.25 99.37 - 65.46 15.55 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 208.25 99.37 - 65.46 15.55 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0422-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2021, 27.4% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.1% by automotive products; 37.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.3% by machinery; 3.8% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

