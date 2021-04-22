Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

KYOTO, Japan, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.
The highlights are as follows:
- Net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,618.1 billion, 5.4% higher Y/Y. Operating profit increased 47.4% Y/Y to ¥160.0 billion.
- Q4 quarterly operating profit ratio achieved 10.3% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since the start of FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for three consecutive quarters.
- Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 108.7% Y/Y to ¥122.0 billion.
- EPS: ¥208.25 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Year ended
March 31,
|Increase (Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
March 31,
|Increase (Decrease)%
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|1,618,064
|1,534,800
|5.4%
|433,073
|375,192
|15.4 %
|Operating profit
|160,011
|108,558
|47.4%
|44,476
|15,354
|189.7 %
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|9.9%
|7.1%
|-
|10.3%
|4.1 %
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|152,978
|105,160
|45.5%
|43,638
|12,110
|260.3 %
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|9.5%
|6.9%
|-
|10.1 %
|3.2 %
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|121,977
|58,459
|108.7%
|38,341
|9,133
|319.8%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.5%
|3.8%
|-
|8.9 %
|2.4 %
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|208.25
|99.37
|-
|65.46
|15.55
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|208.25
|99.37
|-
|65.46
|15.55
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0422-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 22, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2021, 27.4% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.1% by automotive products; 37.2% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.3% by machinery; 3.8% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
[email protected]