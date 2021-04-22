>
Vitrolife AB: Interim report January-March 2021: Recovery and good profitability

April 22, 2021 | About: OSTO:VITR +3.13%

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 22, 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter:

  • Sales amounted to SEK 379 (334) million, corresponding to an increase of 14 percent in SEK. Sales increased by 20 percent in local currency.
  • Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 163 (116) million, corresponding to a margin of 43 (35) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 10 million.
  • Net income amounted to SEK 119 (80) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 1.09 (0.74).

Gothenburg, April 22, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

CONTACT:

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 am CET on April 22, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-january-march-2021--recovery-and-good-profitability,c3330565

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3330565/1405205.pdf

Interim report January - March 2021

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitrolife-ab--interim-report-januarymarch-2021-recovery-and-good-profitability-301274528.html

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)


