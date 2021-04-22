Sycamore Entertainment Group and SEGI TV Add Magnolia Pictures as its Newest Content Partner

HOLLYWOOD, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (SEGI), is pleased to announce it has signed with Magnolia Pictures as a content partner for its SEGI.TV over the top (OTT) streaming platform.

As a subsidiary of Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner’s 2929 Entertainment formed in 2001, Magnolia Pictures is known for distributing box office sensations and Oscar-nominated hits such as “RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg”; 2018 Cannes Palme d'Or winner and Oscar-nominated “SHOPLIFTERS”, and James Baldwin’s Oscar-nominated “I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO”.

“We are thrilled to include Magnolia Pictures as our latest content partner. As leaders in independent film distribution, they provide us access to an incredible library of premium content,” says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment. He goes on to say, “With partners like Magnolia Pictures, Vubiquity, Verizion Media, and Chip Ganassi Racing we are able to continually grow our unique content, improve our technology, and forge powerful partnerships in order to break new ground with our brand of entertainment as well as increase shareholder value.”

SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Roku, Apple TV, Apple IOS, Android, LG, Samsung Smart Television, the Internet and will reach more than 100M U.S household televisions and 200M users via OTT (Over The Top) and mobile devices.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Sycamore also delivers its content through Over The Top (OTT) connected platforms such as ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Samsung IOS, Apple TV. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com or corp.segi.tv

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement. This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependant on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Entertainment Group’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability, demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Entertainment Group is subject to please see our filings at Otcmarkets.com SEGI. You should always independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.