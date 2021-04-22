Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ14BX56

Issuer Name

GAMESYS GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Apr-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Apr-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.908000 3.159000 6.067000 6650613 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.761000 3.033000 5.794000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BZ14BX56 3187658 2.908000 Sub Total 8.A 3187658 2.908000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 32993 0.030000 Sub Total 8.B1 32993 0.030000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 22/04/2021 N/A Cash 480000 0.438000 Swaps 04/05/2021 N/A Cash 368708 0.336000 Swaps 17/05/2021 N/A Cash 690000 0.629000 Swaps 19/05/2021 N/A Cash 980000 0.894000 Swaps 30/09/2021 N/A Cash 13772 0.013000 Swaps 04/01/2022 N/A Cash 187212 0.171000 Swaps 31/01/2022 N/A Cash 20602 0.019000 Swaps 31/03/2022 N/A Cash 445000 0.406000 Swaps 29/07/2022 N/A Cash 230712 0.210000 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 13956 0.013000 Sub Total 8.B2 3429962 3.129000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.857000 Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Apr-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

