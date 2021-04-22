Volta and Macy’s Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta, the industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle charging networks, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Macy's to offer free charging to its customers at dozens of locations nationwide. Contributing to Macy's published commitment to sustainability, Volta will continue deploying its electric vehicle charging services at key Macy's properties. With approximately 100 Volta charging stations already installed at nearly 40 locations, Macy's will expand this environmentally friendly convenience by more than 50 percent this year, adding 20 locations with many more to come.

In 2014, Volta and Macy's kicked off a partnership that has exceeded expectations by all measures. Over the past seven years, Macy's and Volta have powered more than 7.6 million miles with zero tailpipe emissions. The partnership has further offset an estimated 3.4 million pounds of CO 2 emissions, delivered 2.2 million kWh and saved 305,100 gallons of gas through hundreds of thousands of charge sessions.

By also drawing more EV-driving customers, Volta's usage data indicate a 41 percent increase in "shop and charge" visits at Macy's properties.

"Our years-long partnership with the iconic Macy's brand is indicative of their continuing commitment to living up to their forward-thinking sustainability goals - while also developing innovative customer-driven experiences and amenities," said Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta. "The metrics stemming from our continuing and growing work together demonstrates how effective this business strategy can be."

"Macy's is committed to making a positive social impact in the communities where we live and work," said Dennis Mullahy, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Macy's, Inc. "Our partnership with Volta to add convenient, highly visible electric charging stations helps our customers lower their environmental impact and creates a meaningful opportunity for our brand to engage with shoppers as they arrive to begin their shopping experience."

Unique to the EV market, Volta's business model centers around evolving spending habits caused by the move to electric vehicles by building a charging infrastructure that reinforces desired behaviors at each location. Volta's charging stations feature large eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network, providing brands a way to reach shoppers moments before they enter a store. These sponsor-supported charging stations provide energy to customers who are able to plug in their vehicles where and when they shop. Volta's business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site. Currently located in 23 states and over 200 municipalities, Volta's approach has gained significant acceptance and penetration in the market.

