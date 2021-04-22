>
Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:HUM +0.33%


Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.70 per share payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.



About Humana


Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.



To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.



More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at [url="]humana.com[/url], including copies of:





  • Annual reports to stockholders




  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings




  • Most recent investor conference presentations




  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls




  • Calendar of events




  • Corporate Governance information






