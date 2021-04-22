N-able (Formerly SolarWinds MSP) Appoints Mike Adler as Chief Technology and Product Officer

[url="]N-able+%28formerly+SolarWinds+MSP%29[/url], the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced it has named Mike Adler to serve as its new chief technology and product officer. Adler, who has previously held executive leadership positions at RSA, Constant Contact, and Symantec, will be responsible for leading the N-able global technology and product organizations.“We are delighted to have Mike join the team as N-able chief technology and product officer as we continue exploring our new chapter—he’s well known in the industry for his strong technical and security skills and will be a huge asset to our product team,” said John Pagliuca, president, N-able. “Mike will be working alongside our current product leaders to continue advancing our product roadmaps and offerings, to ensure we’re delivering the very best portfolio for our MSP partners and their customers.”Adler is a global product technology leader with over 20 years of experience in security, mobility, and cloud environments. He most recently served as the chief product officer, Security at RSA, where he was responsible for building the RSASecurity Operations and Identity portfolios, and all product operations containing the RSA NetWitness Platform and RSA SecurID. Prior to RSA, Adler led the Constant Contact engineering team—which was later acquired by Endurance Inc. Adler also held a leadership position at Symantec and was part of the product team that took BrightmailEmail to a leadership position in the GartnerMagic Quadrant for Secure Email Gateways, shipped SymantecEndpoint Protection to 100 million endpoints, and founded the Enterprise Mobile Security product team.“I’m looking forward to helping drive N-able’s next phase of growth and to inspire new product enhancements that will most benefit our MSPs and their customers. There are very few opportunities where you can join a company like N-able that is already set up for growth and also has the ability to invest in its people and technology to continue to move the solutions forward,” said Mike Adler, chief technology and product officer, N-able. “John and his team have built a platform that allows our MSP partners to grow their businesses around customizable solutions designed to facilitate their success. I’m excited to work with the team on continuing to provide market leading, MSP purpose-built solutions.”#SWIcorporateN-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. [url="]n-able.com[/url]The N-ABLE, N-CENTRAL, and other N-able trademarks and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. and may be common law marks, are registered, or are pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.© 2021 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005548/en/