Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY21 Third Quarter Earnings Call

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-877-510-8087 or 1-862-298-9015 and provide the Conference ID 5689959. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit [url="]www.tapestry.com%2Finvestors[/url] on the Internet. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on May 6th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-585-8367 or 1-404-537-3406 and enter the Conference ID 5689959.

