Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend

[url="]Avery+Dennison+Corporation[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:AVY) today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the company’s quarterly dividend. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share, representing an increase of approximately 10% over the previous dividend rate. The dividend for the second quarter is payable on June 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2021.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at [url="]www.averydennison.com[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005354/en/