Identiv Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5 PM ET

April 22, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. ( INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, will release its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to review and discuss the company's results for the first quarter 2021.

Date: Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)
Toll-Free Number: +1 888.506.0062
International Number: +1 973.528.0011
Call ID: 688218
Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949.574.3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here.

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through May 20, 2021 under +1 877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 40963.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

