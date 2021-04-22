>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Nomad Foods to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, May 6, 2021

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:NOMD -0.2%


Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, May 6, 2021. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, May 6, 2021. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-855-327-6838 and international listeners may dial +1-604-235-2082. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast. Both can be accessed at Nomad Foods’ website at [url="]www.nomadfoods.com[/url] under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 10014083.



About Nomad Foods



Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe’s leading frozen foods company. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at [url="]www.nomadfoods.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005115/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)