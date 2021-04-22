>
Marketwired
Tucows Announces Timing for Q1 2021 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 5:05 PM ET

April 22, 2021 | About: TCX +2.56%

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. ( TCX, TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results via news release on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 pm ET on Thursday, May 6, management’s pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company, will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials. In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent five days, until Tuesday, May 11, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at [email protected]. Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company’s website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, May 18, at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services. Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows’ mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
(416) 519-4196 | [email protected]

