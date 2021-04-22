>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ProQR Announces Participation in Upcoming Kempen Life Sciences Conference

April 22, 2021 | About: PRQR +4.35%

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. ( PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Company management will host 1x1 meetings through the Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2021 Thematic Virtual Series on April 28, 2021.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our participation in this conference. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:
Sarah Kiely
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
T: +1 617 599 6228
[email protected]
or
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
T: +1 617 430 7578
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Cherilyn Cecchini, MD
LifeSci Communications
T: +1 646 876 5196
[email protected]

